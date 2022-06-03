Content set for Modern’s 2022 Virtual Summit: The Future is Now

The need for more warehouse automation and supply chain software is growing rapidly as companies struggle to keep up with ecommerce pressures, and offset labor constraints. According to MHI’s Annual Industry Report for 2022, 64% of supply chain professionals are increasing their tech investments.

The need for accelerated use of supply chain and warehouse automation technology is clear, but the best path forward calls for expert insights on solution needs and advancements spanning software, automation, mobile devices, robotics, as well as developments in ecommerce such as micro-fulfillment strategies. Modern Materials Handling’s 2022 Virtual Summit, which is free for attendees and will air July 28, seeks to roundup the expert advice needed to help chart a smart path forward in applying these solutions.

Presenters include leading industry analysts and consultants, with a keynote from a supply chain innovation leader, notes Mike Levans, group editorial director, Supply Chain Group, Peerless Media. “Supply chain software and warehouse automation have matured rapidly, and the need for solutions is only accelerating, which is why the theme for this year’s Virtual Summit is ‘the future is now,’” said Levans. “We believe it’s a time to move forward with automation although doing so wisely will be assisted by insights from the thought leaders we’ve gathered for our Summit. We’re grateful for their time and efforts and look forward to sharing their expertise with the industry.”

The sessions will air on July 28. Registrants also will be able to view the sessions and download presentations afterwards at their convenience, for a limited time after the event first airs. This year's sessions will be:

• Keynote. Innovation is Now a Necessity. The keynote features a presentation from Kristi Montgomery, VP of Innovation, Research & Development, Kenco Logistics Services. Montgomery will explore innovation trends and emerging technologies; discuss how they will impact warehouse/DC management: and share some practical ways to approach innovation and digital transformation that will go beyond the buzzwords. Keynoter: Kristi Montgomery, VP Innovation, Research & Development, Kenco Logistics Services. Moderator: Mike Levans, group editorial director, Supply Chain Group, Peerless Media.

• Session 1 – Automation. It’s “Go Time” for Automation Adoption. In this session, our speaker offers an overview of what’s driving the pressing need to automate, will examine the automated solutions currently transforming DC operations, and will offer insights on how automation can best be applied. Speaker: Ian Hobkirk Founder & Managing Director, Commonwealth Supply Chain Advisors. Moderator: Mike Levans.

• Session 2—Software. WMS: Optimizing the Core of your Distribution Universe. For many, a warehouse management system (WMS) is command central—that core solution needed to make that happen. Hear from a leading industry consultant on how businesses large and small can better use their existing WMS to drive efficiency and flexibility. The session also will address WMS advancements and how these solutions are evolving. Speaker: Howard Turner, director, Supply Chain Execution Systems, St. Onge Company. Moderator: Mike Levans.

• Session 3 —Robotics. State of Robotics 2022: Taking the Next Step. This session will be a panel discussion format with two noted thought leaders in the supply chain and warehouse technology industry. The panelists will discuss the different types of robotic solutions on the market, the leading value propositions, the challenges involved, as well as advice on how operations can better tie robotics in with traditional automation and the workforce. Panelists: Jeff Hedges, President, JHedges Consulting, and Dwight Klappich, Research Vice President, Gartner. Moderator: Mike Levans.

• Session 4 – Mobility. The Mobile Technology Maturity Curve. This session will closely examine the relative maturity of key mobile technology solutions, including device trends, wearables, RFID and real-time location tracking, machine vision, voice solutions, as well as wireless networking and 5G advancements. The presenter also will discuss which technologies are proven and ready to help bring efficiencies today, and which emerging technologies supply chain and warehouse leaders should keep an eye on. Speaker: David Krebs, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Mobility, VDC Research. Moderator: Roberto Michel, senior editor, Modern Materials Handling.

• Session 5 —E-commerce. What to Expect with Micro-fulfillment: Trends, Business Models and Uptake. This session will explain what micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs) are, what is driving the need for them, and what MFC automation typically involves. Attendees will also gain insight into what to expect in terms of MFC market growth, which industry sectors are moving fastest with MFC automation, as well as the business model variations involved. Speaker: Rowan Stott, Research Analyst, Interact Analysis. Moderator: Roberto Michel.

