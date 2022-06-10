MMH    Topics     Technology    Virtual Summit

This Month in Modern: The future is now at the MMH Virtual Summit

From these sessions, you will see that operations of all sizes can adopt any technology necessary, allowing you to reimagine your processes and embrace the changes necessary to orchestrate an end-to-end, digital supply chain.

By

I’m happy to report that a common, developing theme across all of Peerless Media’s supply chain publications in 2022 suggests that the past couple years, while tumultuous, have done vendors as well as warehouse and DC managers a service. The “great automation acceleration” has helped level the playing field, as vendors and OEMs have innovated ways to meet nearly every reality the disruption has thrown at us.

Our pool of reporters, software and technology analysts agree that the software and automation tools operations need to meet today’s challenges are right in front of us—all we need to do is put them to work.

“You can just about say that the democratization of supply chain technology is complete,” says editor at large Bridget McCrea, who’s been following technology for us for more than 15 years. “Once a distant vision that few organizations could attain, the digital supply chain is now fully available across all industries…and operations of all sizes can now adopt pretty much any technology they need.”

And, that’s the theme we chose for Modern Materials Handling’s Virtual Summit that will go live on Thursday, July 28 (watch e-mail for your personal invitation). Our editorial staff designed sessions to help you meet the future and ensure your facility evolves to become more nimble and flexible through the application of automation.

Kristi Montgomery, vice president of innovation, research and development at Kenco Logistics Services, is our keynote speaker. She contends that supply chain evolution is about the survival of the innovative, as the rapid pace of e-commerce growth and the need to optimize our existing labor force are driving new priorities. “Innovation is no longer a buzzword, it’s a necessity and execution is key,” she says.

Ian Hobkirk, founder and managing director of Commonwealth Supply Chain Advisors, will offer an overview of what’s driving this need to automate and explores how automation can best be applied. Howard Turner, director of supply chain execution Systems at St. Onge Company, offers a closer look at how businesses large and small can better use their existing WMS to drive efficiency and flexibility while proactively positioning themselves for growth.

Jeff Hedges, president of JHedges Consulting, and Dwight Klappich, research vice president at Gartner, will engage in a panel discussion for in-depth look at the different types of robotic solutions and examine the value proposition behind these approaches to tying robotics in with automation and the workforce.

David Krebs, executive vice president of enterprise mobility at VDC Research, will assess the relative maturity of key mobile technology solutions, including device trends in wearables, RFID and real-time location, machine vision, voice solutions, as well as wireless networking and 5G. And Rowan Stott, research analyst at Interact Analysis, will explore the evolution of the micro-fulfilment centers, the automation that makes them work as well as the business models they’ll support now and in the future.

From these sessions, you will see that operations of all sizes can adopt any technology necessary, allowing you to reimagine your processes and embrace the changes necessary to orchestrate an end-to-end, digital supply chain.


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Technology
Commonwealth Supply Chain Advisors
VDC Research
Virtual Summit
   All topics

Virtual Summit News & Resources

Technology & Innovation Issue: Time to take action
This Month in Modern: The future is now at the MMH Virtual Summit
Content set for Modern’s 2022 Virtual Summit: The Future is Now
Modern’s 2021 Virtual Summit airs this week
Modern Materials Handling’s 2021 Virtual Summit airs July 29

Latest in Materials Handling

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Michael Levans's avatar
Michael Levans
Michael Levans is Group Editorial Director of Peerless Media’s Supply Chain Group of publications and websites including Logistics Management, Supply Chain Management Review, Modern Materials Handling, and Material Handling Product News. He’s a 23-year publishing veteran who started out at the Pittsburgh Press as a business reporter and has spent the last 17 years in the business-to-business press. He's been covering the logistics and supply chain markets for the past seven years.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources