Dock and door services company Miner Limited acquires Pace Material Handling

Miner Ltd., the dock and door division of OnPoint Group, has announced the acquisition of Pace Material Handling, the largest independent dock and door service provider in the Pacific Northwest.

Based in the Greater Seattle area, Pace Material Handling has been providing design, install and service expertise for commercial docks and doors across Washington and Oregon for more than 30 years. This acquisition expands Miner’s service reach on the West Coast into the Pacific Northwest.



“At Miner we are committed to our brand promise to be the national service provider for commercial docks and doors. Our acquisition of Pace Material Handling establishes our presence in the Northwest region and truly solidifies Miner as a coast to coast, north to south partner,” said Miner President, Dave Wright.



Since 1989, Pace Material Handling has been supporting material handling systems for the warehousing and distribution industries, known for their strong relationships with a wide variety of qualified equipment manufacturers. Their highly customized solutions and factory-trained installation and service teams have helped countless distributors, warehousers, general contractors, construction companies and property managers make lasting operational improvements with boosted safety metrics.



“As North America’s expert in docks and doors, the team at Miner shares our mission to bring safety and security to the loading dock. In joining Miner, we look forward to providing expanded expertise and capabilities for our clients as well as growth opportunities for our team,” said Bob Oury, Pace Material Handling Founder and CEO.



