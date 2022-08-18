MMH    Topics 

Miner, an OnPoint Group company, acquires K&K Material Handling

Miner, which offers dock and door services, expands presence in Wisconsin

Miner Ltd., the dock and door division of OnPoint Group, has acquired K&K Material Handling, Inc., a provider and servicer of commercial doors and dock equipment in Wisconsin.

This acquisition joins Miner’s expertise with a trusted material handling business that brings more than 40 years of local experience, Miner explained, while also expanding Miner’s presence in the state of Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin boasts 8 out of the top 50 cities for manufacturing in the country. We are proud to extend our growing dock and door capabilities and services to this customer base. Current supply chain disruptions have highlighted the need for local manufacturing to further grow and Miner is ready to help,” said Miner President, Dave Wright. “This best-in-class organization is a perfect fit for Miner, supporting our mission of keeping equipment safe and operational for supply chains across America.”

An iconic name and company in the dock and door industry, K&K Material Handling is considered the leading provider of dock and door equipment, installation and services to customers across Northern & Central Wisconsin. The company strengthens Miner’s coast-to-coast service, said to be the first of its kind in the industry.

“Joining Miner broadens our capabilities to service our community with an even greater array of solutions,” said K&K Material Handling Owner & President, Craig Kaczorowski. ”I’m enthusiastic for our next chapter as we seek to help businesses improve safety, reduce risk and maintain smooth operations at the loading dock.”


