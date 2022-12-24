MMH    Topics     Technology    Blogs    Retail Supply Chain    Reshoring Institute

Frictionless Podcast: Apparel Production and Logistics in Central America

On this Episode, Rosemary Coates, Executive Director of the Reshoring Institute, and Annie Paredes, Director of Customer Service at CBX Global Central America discuss the apparel industry’s shift to Honduras.

As companies leave China, the search for new low-cost regions should include Central America, with its proximity to U.S. markets and strong logistics services. CBX Global has operated in the Caribbean and Central America for years and provides freight forwarding, brokerage, warehousing, and other logistics services between the U.S. and Central America.

On this episode of Frictionless, we speak about the trend CBX Global’s Annie Paredes from Honduras, where she lives with her family.

To learn more about this episode, contact Annie Paredes at AParedes[email protected] and Rosemary Coates at [email protected].

Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
