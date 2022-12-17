What’s happening with reshoring, nearshoring and labor rates on Talking Supply Chain

Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.

It’s been a topsy turvy world for global supply chain management. Buffeted by extreme weather, pandemics, the high cost of labor and geopolitical upheavals, managers are rethinking their networks, where and with whom they manufacture and more. Reshoring, nearshoring and make where you sell/buy where you make are all strategies under consideration.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, we’re joined by Rosemary Coates, host of the Frictionless podcast and an expert in global supply chain management. She and SCMR editorial director Bob Trebilcock talk about the current state of global trade, along with the results of a survey on global labor rates just completed by Coates.

Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.

Be sure to listen to the latest episode of Frictionless, a podcast hosted by Rosemary Coates. You can also read Rosemary’s latest post on the CHIPS act on SCMR.com.



