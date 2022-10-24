Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Decision-making at the speed of sound

Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.

In Top Gun: Maverick, last summer’s blockbuster, the fighter pilots are flying, and making life and death decisions, at dizzing speeds. They take off from an aircraft carrier deck with a plan to execute, but are constantly re-calibrating as the unexpected unfolds. There’s no time to deliberate, they just have to act.

In an era where disruption is the norm and the unexpected is the expected, supply chain managers who once had the luxury to create a plan, run scenarios to validate the plan and then set things in motion may now feel as if they’re in the cockpit of a fighter jet, making decisions at the speed of sound.



On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock talks to Steve Melnyk, a supply chain professor at Michigan State University, about what supply chain managers can learn from fighter jet pilots when it comes to decision-making.



Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also listen to another podcast with Steve Melnyk by clicking here.



