MMH    Topics     News    GEODIS

GEODIS partners with KNAPP on fulfillment center automation project

New collaboration will deploy more than $80 million in advanced automation into two omnichannel fulfillment centers on behalf of a leading retailer, with phase one of the implementation expected to be complete in September of next year in advance of peak season.

By

Pick-it-Easy Robots, an AI-equipped robot designed to supplement manual picking stations, are part of the project plan.
Pick-it-Easy Robots, an AI-equipped robot designed to supplement manual picking stations, are part of the project plan.

Global transport and logistics provider GEODIS and KNAPP, a warehouse automation solution provider, have announced a new collaboration to implement more than $80 million in advanced automation technology into two omnichannel fulfillment centers on behalf of a leading retailer. This marks the third project between the two companies, bringing GEODIS’ 12-month investment with KNAPP to over $130 million as it continues its commitment to implementing the industry’s latest automated technologies into innovative solutions for its clients, according to the GEODIS announcement.

Designed in collaboration with GEODIS, KNAPP and the leading retailer, the two fulfillment centers—located on the East and West Coast in the U.S.—will feature highly automated storage, picking and packing technologies, GEODIS explained. The technologies are designed to provide next-generation fulfillment strategies to support the retailer’s complex e-commerce and retail operations while increasing overall supply chain efficiencies, GEODIS added. Following the technology implementation, the combined fulfillment centers are expected to move over 270,000 units per day across its total of more than 850,000 square feet of operations.

“This particular client required a technology solution that could offer an extremely efficient fulfillment process far beyond what traditional methodologies can provide,” said Eric Douglas, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering at GEODIS in Americas. “By closely collaborating with KNAPP, we were able to create a fully customized solution featuring industry-leading technology that will allow us to provide a completely integrated offering to best support this customer’s unique needs. Our new investment with KNAPP is the latest proof point in our clear commitment to sourcing and implementing the most innovative solutions into our clients’ supply chains to increase efficiency, agility and flexibility.”

The two fulfillment centers will include a unique combination of KNAPP technologies. Both sites will feature the OSR Shuttle Evo, an all-in-one automatic storage and picking system. The facilities will also include the use of multifunctional goods-to-person Pick-it-Easy Evo work stations, along with Pick-it-Easy Robots, an AI-equipped robot designed to supplement manual picking stations. In addition, the facilities will include automated carton packing and auto-bagging technology. The sites will also feature various customized value-added services such as personalization.

In support of GEODIS’ sustainability efforts, the solution utilizes technology that will reduce the size of shipping cartons to ensure consolidated freight requirements to ultimately contribute to a lower carbon footprint, GEODIS stated. In addition, the KNAPP OSR Shuttle Evo solution has provided a sustainably sourced and designed robotic system to ensure that the client is optimizing every facet of the supply chain to its fullest potential.

“The jointly developed solution between GEODIS and KNAPP is specifically designed to address both strategic initiatives and growth that is attributed to rapidly expanding e-Commerce demand,” said Jusuf Buzimkic, Chief Sales Officer at KNAPP. “The technology platform will reduce the challenge associated with labor availability and evolving customer service level expectations. The latest solution represents a balance of performance, flexibility and scalability to minimize the variable cost per order.”

The project is set to begin installation in early 2023. Phase one of implementation is expected to be complete in September 2023 ahead of peak season, with both facilities aiming to be fully completed in Q1 of 2024.


Article Topics

News
GEODIS
Goods to Person
goods to robot
Knapp
Shuttle
Third-Party Logistics
   All topics

GEODIS News & Resources

GEODIS accelerates case picking throughput with Vecna Robotics solution
GEODIS expands agreement with Locus Robotics to deploy 1,000 LocusBots at warehouse sites
GEODIS partners with KNAPP on fulfillment center automation project
60 Seconds with…Rob Thyen, Senior VP of Engineering at GEODIS
Top 20 3PL and Refrigerated Warehousing Companies 2021
GEODIS collaborates with Bastian Solutions on major AutoStore deployment
GEODIS partners with AHS to implement Exotec robotic solution to optimize ecommerce fulfillment
More GEODIS

Latest in Materials Handling

Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Alstef Group acquires U.S.-based logistics automation leader Solution Net Systems
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
In the white paper, 9 Keys to Fortifying Fulfillment Operations4, you’ll discover a variety of operational strategies proven to deliver resilience and agility amidst the unexpected.
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources