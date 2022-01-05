MMH    Topics 

Hy-Tek Holdings acquires Advanced Handling Systems

AHS is a material handling automation integrator with expertise in multiple types of systems, with a focus on robotics solutions.

By

Hy-Tek Holdings, a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, has acquired Advanced Handling Systems (AHS), Hy-Tek announced today.

Hy-Tek is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end-markets and applications, including ecommerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. AHS, based in Erlanger, KY, is a material handling automation integrator offering a full suite of services with a focus on robotic solutions. Together, the companies operate as Hy-Tek Material Handling, LLC. The acquisition was announced by Hy-Tek Holdings CEO Sam Grooms.

“Hy-Tek’s acquisition of AHS broadens our offerings as the predominant player in material handling and integrated systems. With AHS robotic solutions, Hy-Tek delivers cutting-edge technology that optimizes fulfillment, speeds distribution, and addresses labor shortages within a challenging supply chain. Committed to growth through acquisitions, Hy-Tek always is looking for best-of-breed companies to join our team,” said Grooms.

Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Hy-Tek is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end- markets and applications, including ecommerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. Hy-Tek was established as a combination of Hy-Tek Material Handling, WorldSource, BP Controls, and AHS. Together, they operate as Hy-Tek Material Handling, LLC.

The AHS brand and website will continue. AHS has two facilities in the United States and employs approximately 90 people.


Hy-Tek Holdings acquires Advanced Handling Systems
