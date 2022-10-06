Industry celebrates MFG Day 2022

On Oct. 7, manufacturers across the country will open their doors in celebration of manufacturing in America. Students, parents, teachers, local leaders and many others will be welcomed into factories, technical schools and similar venues to see what modern manufacturing is about, according to The Manufacturing Institute (MI) —the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturing (NAM).

The institute helps organize Manufacturing Day events held at dozens of locations around the nation, with participation from U.S. manufacturers. Manufacturing Day kicks off a monthlong series of events that provide an inside view of the industry and the exciting careers it offers.

MFG Day events include open houses, expos, job fairs, roundtable discussions and more across the United States, featuring many different types of manufacturing. This year, more than 500 companies and organizations are already on the national map of registered events, beating last year’s total, MI explained in a recent announcement. Activities include:

• One of the flagship events was just hosted yesterday by SAS at its world headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, and included remarks from SAS CEO Jim Goodnight and Gov. Roy Cooper, as well as discussions with manufacturing leaders from Deere & Company, Mack Trucks, Johnson Controls and ABB. Experts from SAS and the MI spoke about technology, analytics and career paths in manufacturing, while manufacturing and technology exhibits were shared with visitors.

• In addition, the NAM and MI’s Creators Wanted mobile experience will stop at Nephron Nitrile’s new glove factory in West Columbia, South Carolina, giving visitors the chance to complete challenges that resemble real, creative manufacturing work.

The manufacturing industry will need to fill about 4 million jobs by 2030, and a lack of high-skilled workers threatens to leave more than half of those positions empty, according to a study by the MI and Deloitte. MFG Day is designed to increase awareness among the young people who could become the stars of tomorrow’s industry, showing them how much they stand to gain from choosing manufacturing as their career. Objectives include:

• Changing misconceptions: MFG Day helps the industry push back against misguided stereotypes, demonstrating that today’s industry is high skilled, high tech, clean, creative and welcoming to people of all backgrounds and talents.

• Opening doors: MFG Day events are also excellent opportunities to demystify the industry and show young people (along with their parents and teachers) a vision of an exciting future. The coolness factor matters—taking students through a dynamic, high-tech factory floor can fire their imaginations and change the course of their lives.

Find more resources to help you with MFG Day planning here. And check out these useful tips for promoting and sharing MFG Day content on social media.

“This is manufacturing’s biggest annual stage to inspire the next generation,” said MI Director of Student Engagement Jen White. “We hope anyone who cares about the industry’s future will use their social media platforms and amplify #MFGDay22, to showcase why manufacturers are saying ‘Creators Wanted.”



