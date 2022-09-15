MMH    Topics     News    National Manufacturing Day

Raymond celebrates innovation, leadership development, with virtual Manufacturing Day event

Virtual event set to kick off on Oct. 7 aims to celebrate the manufacturing industry and inspire a new generation as Raymond celebrates a century-long history of innovation

The Raymond Corporation will kick off its eighth annual Manufacturing Day event, Celebrating a Century of Innovation, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. National Manufacturing Day is an annual celebration of the manufacturing industry and organized by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

As Raymond continues to build on its 100-year history of innovation and continuous improvement, the company said it is committed to helping ensure the next generation of manufacturing leaders continues to have the tools and resources needed to positively impact the supply chain. This year is the third year Raymond’s Manufacturing Day will be an entirely virtual event. This online program, starting Oct. 7 and continuing through the remainder of the month, will help teachers and students learn more about future careers in modern manufacturing. Students will learn about building skills for the future through a virtual manufacturing facility tour, highlights of industry technology and discussions with Raymond’s leadership team.

“We’re excited to showcase Raymond’s century of innovation in the material handling industry to help spark curiosity among the next generation to encourage them to pursue a career in this growing industry,” said Tony Topencik, vice president of operations, quality, environmental health and safety at The Raymond Corporation. “There will always be a need for skilled workers to provide essential services that help to keep the supply chain moving. As a leader and manufacturer in the industry for the past 100 years, we recognize the importance of these skills and continually work to develop a culture where individuals can grow.” 

As part of this year’s event, participants will have the opportunity to follow the journey of young professionals working at Raymond in various programs and roles, including the Broome-Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) Youth Apprenticeship program and Raymond’s co-op program. They’ll also hear from a young professional who works on the manufacturing floor as an assembly supervisor for Swing-Reach trucks, a vital component in many of today’s e-commerce warehouses.

The monthlong event, kicking off Oct. 7, will feature a self-guided, interactive exploration of The Raymond Corporation, including: A virtual factory tour, in which students can explore Raymond’s manufacturing floor; associate testimonials, including a high school student who is part of Raymond’s apprentice program, two students from Raymond’s co-op program, and a young professional who works on the manufacturing floor as an assembly supervisor for Swing-Reach trucks. There will also be a technician spotlight, which will showcase two Raymond Solutions and Support Centers from across the United States, as well industry technology content showcasing the future of manufacturing. For more information visit here.


Raymond celebrates innovation, leadership development, with virtual Manufacturing Day event
