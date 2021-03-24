MMH    Topics     Warehouse    White Papers

Mind Your KPIs: Top Metrics Product Companies Should Be Monitoring

Download this white paper to learn how your business can create a solid foundation with the right KPIs.

By

In today’s climate, managing the business around a few key performance indicators is make or break. With that in mind, we’ve collected a set of key performance indicators (KPIs) that every product company should be monitoring consistently.

Collecting good, timely data with careful analysis to guide proper business decisions is critical to thriving in business today. Starting with this set of KPIs will form a solid foundation to accurately track these metrics and make informed business decisions.

This white paper provides a set of 17 KPI formulas that every product company should be monitoring consistently, such as:

  • Inventory Turnover Ratio to indicate the health of your organization.
  • Picking Accuracy, which is critical to understand frequency and causality.
  • Average Order Value to arm your sales team with data on customer trends.
  • Net Promoter Score so you can analyze your customer satisfaction.
