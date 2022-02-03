MMH    Topics 

Open Sky Group and Dotcom Distribution wrap up first phase of major transformation project

Dotcom Distribution, with implementation services and project management from Open Sky, is deploying Blue Yonder's supply chain solutions and Optricity's slotting solution in a high velocity e-commerce and multi-channel distribution environment

By

Open Sky Group, global specialists in implementing Blue Yonder’s supply chain solutions, has announced the completion of the first phase of Dotcom Distribution’s e-commerce and multi-channel digital supply chain transformation. Dotcom Distribution, a third-party logistics provider specializing in serving high-touch beauty, fashion, electronics, and select retail brands, partnered with Open Sky Group to implement Blue Yonder’s warehouse management and labor management solutions, as well as Optricity‘s Opti-Slot DC slotting optimization.

A next-phase implementation will be Blue Yonder’s workforce management solution. The combined solutions are expected to transform Dotcom’s operations across multiple facilities for greater visibility, increased productivity, improved scheduling, and overall increased operational optimization, resulting in cost-effective, high-velocity fulfillment services for its customers.

Dotcom provides e-commerce, B2B and multi-channel order fulfillment services, along with a host of additional value-added logistics services to some of the world’s fastest growing brands. Open Sky Group is the systems integrator managing the project, software design and implementation and working collaboratively with the Dotcom team and other partners including Optricity and Blue Yonder.

“We are proud of the reputation Dotcom has earned over the last 22 years for providing high-growth retail brands with flexible, customizable logistics and shipping solutions, and it’s with an eye on the next 22+ years that we make this investment,” says Maria Haggerty, CEO of Dotcom Distribution. “This is the foundation of our modernized infrastructure and will make it possible for us to onboard new technology, automation systems and additional facilities. Our goal was to find supply chain software that could help us make a leap forward in our order fulfillment and customer service and, even more importantly, manage and empower our workforce and productivity and incentive programs. At a time when attracting and retaining skilled labor is more difficult and more important than ever, empowering our warehouse associates to have autonomy over their own schedules is paramount, as is giving our supervisors and management greater insight into employee productivity, retention, forecasting and scheduling.”


