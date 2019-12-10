MMH    Topics     Equipment    Conveyors & Sortation

Sorter replaces cart-based picking to rapidly grow capacity

3PL installs new double-decker crossbelt sorter designed to handle e-tail’s unpredictable demands and high return rates.

By

Distribution Management Group (DMG), was opening a new facility in Cranberry, N.J. The third-party logistics (3PL) company was responsible for sorting, packing and shipping products for its clients in the footwear industry. Seeking equipment to reliably process and ship 100 shoe boxes per minute, DMG chose a crossbelt sortation solution.

The company originally wanted to model the new distribution center after their existing facilities. Previously, employees pushed carts up and down aisles picking shoes. When filled, carts were taken to a central sorting area where other workers pulled boxes from carts and packed them until each order was filled. The process was effective, but it was too labor-intensive and would not be manageable at the anticipated volumes.

The modular new solution features crossbelt sorter technology (Interroll) that reduces electricity costs, simplifies maintenance and makes product packing and distribution more efficient. The project manager (Conveyor Handling Company) had to address a combination of high product volumes and the need to sort color, size and style combinations by the hundreds.

Unlike traditional crossbelt sorters, the solution uses a pneumatically actuated plate and drive wheel mechanism to transfer goods to the appropriate chute, rather than a motor on each carrier. This reduces electricity costs and simplifies maintenance to increase reliability. The system is smart and accurate, with automatic recirculation of “no-reads” and overflow products. This is especially important in e-tail, where system demands are unpredictable, and customer return rates are much higher.

The sorter’s modular design is compact and easy to reconfigure based on changing needs. In this particular application, the customer double-stacked the conveyor, maximizing the system’s throughput without increasing its footprint. The company now ships 15,000 to 30,000 pairs of shoes each day, with capacity for much more.

“We have only choice for conveyor systems, sorters, materials handling equipment and integrations,” says John Roca, vice president of DMG. “They have a highly skilled team that responds with practical solutions and reliable equipment, one that stands behind all of their work and offer outstanding after-the-sale service.”

Featured Conveyors & Sortation Products:


HC-Loop Sorter
Linear induction motor offers smooth, robust operation.



Modsort 24-volt transfer system
Modular transfer and diverter station for all types of packages.



BCT line of bench and floor scales
New label printing scales and indicators.



24 V small components gripper
Powerful yet compact 24 V small components gripper with IO-Link.



NSR-MTM-3-URe Multi-Tool Mount System
Multi-tool mounting system for small collaborative robots.



TR500 Top Roller conveyor attachment
Conveyor top attachment for autonomous mobile robot.

Latest Conveyors & Sortation Products and News.


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Other
Productivity Solution
Equipment
Conveyors & Sortation
3PL
Conveyors
Productivity Solution
Sortation
   All topics

Conveyors & Sortation News & Resources

E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Douglas Manufacturing acquired by Rulmeca Group
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
More Conveyors & Sortation

Latest in Materials Handling

Rockwell Automation partners with autonox Robotics
IFR: Robot sales in North American manufacturing up 12% in 2022
Automate to return in 2024
Melonee Wise takes up new gig as Agility Robotics’ new CTO
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Josh Bond
Josh Bond was Senior Editor for Modern through July 2020, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
This AutoStore e-book provides an overview of the technology, configuration options and key experiences of AutoStore users.
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources