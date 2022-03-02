MMH    Topics     News    Zethcon

The Shippers Group selects Zethcon’s WMS

Synapse WMS to support warehouse operations for leading national third-party logistics provider

WMS solutions for the 3PL market typically call for ease of integration to both internal and external customer systems.
Zethcon Corporation announced today that its flagship software, Synapse WMS, has been selected for deployment by The Shippers Group, a leading third-party logistics provider. The warehouse management system (WMS) provides the feature set that The Shippers Group needs to support growth of their warehousing operations, which span over 5.4 million square feet across 12 locations, according to Zethcon.

The Shippers Group chose Synapse WMS to support the continued growth of their business in existing categories and to help diversify into e-commerce fulfillment, Zethcon added.

“Zethcon is a widely used resource in our industry, and that proven track record makes us confident that they are the right partner to support the growth we expect,” said Rob Doyle, President, The Shippers Group. “Synapse WMS equips us with better inventory control, flexibility and intuitive dashboards and performance reporting so that we can provide superior service to our customers and adapt to their fast-changing requirements with ease.” 

Synapse WMS is designed for simple set up and easy rollout, both at initial implementation and for 3PLs onboarding new clients, according to Zethcon. The company also offers a Managed Integration Services (MIS) division that can handle software integration with both internal and external customer systems to share data critical to managing orders, inventory and shipping.

“Synapse WMS is really built for customers like The Shippers Group – 3PLs positioned for growth and in need of a robust yet flexible solution to allow them to capitalize on those opportunities,” said Chris Oechsel, CEO, Zethcon. “The system delivers on the security, support and continuous enhancements that these operations need to scale.”


