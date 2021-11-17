MMH    Topics 

Zethcon launches Managed Integration Services to help high-volume 3PLs scale efficiently

Turnkey integration designed to help Synapse WMS customers scale up and capitalize on growth opportunities

By

Zethcon Corporation, a provider of warehouse management system (WMS)software for 3PL providers, today announced the launch of its Managed Integration Services (MIS), a data integration solution specifically designed for users of the company’s flagship software, Synapse WMS.

Third-party logistics (3PL) providers depend on software integration with both internal and external customer systems to share data critical to manage orders, inventory, shipping and more. The Zethcon MIS division provides a complete solution for data connectivity and end-to-end data integration, with the speed and efficiency necessary to help 3PLs quickly scale and take advantage of growth opportunities, according to the company.

“Rather than bringing on a third-party integration vendor or relying on in-house resources, MIS offers our customers a significant advantage in quality and speed to market, while allowing them to stay focused on their core business,” says Chris Oechsel, CEO, Zethcon. “No one knows our software better than we do, and our MIS division extends our commitment to providing customers the best possible experience with Synapse WMS, from initial onboarding to the integrations necessary to fuel business growth.”

Zethcon added that MIS also facilitates efficient data sharing between 3PLs and manufacturers, integrating Synapse WMS with ERP systems to provide two-way visibility and keep orders flowing efficiently.


