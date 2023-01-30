Women in Manufacturing Association accepting speaker applications for Annual SUMMIT

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) invites industry professionals to submit speaking proposals for its 13th annual SUMMIT, September 25-27, 2023, in San Diego, CA.

Accommodating both in-person (at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego) and virtual participation, the SUMMIT will bring together more than 1,000 manufacturing professionals from across the country to hear inspiring keynote addresses, participate in professional development sessions, visit leading manufacturing facilities, and connect with peers through networking events.



WiM stated that it is accepting speaker proposals from experts on:

professional and personal development;

strategic leadership;

diversity, equity and inclusion;

technical advancements;

manufacturing business trends.

WiM speakers should bring innovative ideas, offer inspirational content, and leave attendees feeling motivated to build their own careers and the future of the manufacturing industry. Those interested in being considered to speak can find full details, including the application form, online. The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2023.



“The WiM SUMMIT is the highlight of our busy calendar of year-round programming dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women in the manufacturing sector,” said Allison Grealis, WiM president and founder. “The event is growing exponentially every year, driven by our top-caliber speakers. We look forward to developing another outstanding program for our 2023 SUMMIT attendees.”



WiM also encourages innovative manufacturing companies in the San Diego area to apply to host a plant tour for SUMMIT. Those interested in showcasing their capabilities can submit this form by May 31, 2023.



Additionally, WiM offers many sponsorship opportunities for companies committed to the advancement of women in the manufacturing industry. View the sponsor menu here.



