MMH    Topics 

Addverb Technologies expands U.S. presence with R&D center in Silicon Valley

Warehouse robotics company also announces the opening of corporate headquarters in Irvine, California

By

Addverb’s new U.S. HQ is in Irvine, California.
Addverb’s new U.S. HQ is in Irvine, California.

Addverb Technologies, a provider of automation solutions provider for warehouses and distribution centers, today announced the opening of a new Center of Excellence for Advanced Robotics Research and Development in Fremont, California. The center, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, will focus on developing state-of-the-art platforms for autonomous mobile robotics and automated guided vehicles, as well as advanced algorithms for human-machine collaboration and biomedical robotics.

Overseeing the center’s operation is Tapan Pattnayak, who was named Director of System Architecture at Addverb in April 2022. Pattnayak brings extensive product development experience from Google, Nvidia, and Intel to build a world-class research and development team in the Bay Area under the leadership of Mark Messina, CEO of Addverb Technologies USA Inc.

“This is an exciting time for Addverb as we continue to grow our presence in the United States and build on our strong foundation of innovative products and solutions,” said Pattnayak. “The new advanced robotics research and development facility will enable us to serve our customers better in the Americas and continue to develop the next generation of robotic technologies.”

The 3,000-square-foot center will house a team of engineers focused on developing new products and cutting-edge technologies for the Addverb portfolio. Aside from attracting tomorrow’s pioneers in logistics automation and industrial robotics, the center creates additional opportunities for Addverb to collaborate with the Association of Advancing Automation (A3) - the leading global trade association for the automated manufacturing and robotics industries.

“The Silicon Valley is the perfect location for our research and development center as the area is a hub for innovation and technology,” said Pattnayak. “We look forward to tapping into the region’s vast talent pool of engineers and pioneers in the growing robotics community to contribute to our mission in designing and delivering innovative, efficient, and flexible solutions for customers across different industries.”

Addverb’s continued expansion into the U.S. is a key part of the company’s growth strategy, and the new facility allows Addverb to provide both onsite and online client support.

In addition to its Advanced Robotics Research and Development Center in the Bay area, Addverb also announced the opening of its U.S. headquarters in Irvine, California. The new corporate office in Southern California is home to the company’s project management, implementation, sales, marketing, human resources, and customer support functions.


Article Topics

News
Addverb Technologies
Autonomous Mobile Robots
robotics
   All topics

Addverb Technologies News & Resources

Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
Addverb and Velociti Alliance partner on automation for c-store and grocery supply chains
Addverb and McMurray Stern partner to deploy warehouse robotics to customers
Addverb Technologies expands U.S. presence with R&D center in Silicon Valley
Addverb Technologies and Davinci Micro Fulfillment partner on robotics
Addverb Technologies displays various robots
Numina Group and Addverb Technologies enter strategic partnership to expand North American solutions
More Addverb Technologies

Latest in Materials Handling

Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources