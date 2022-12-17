Are your sourcing strategies ready for what comes next on The Rebound Podcast

Listen in as Skyler Covington, a division supply chain manager at Sonoco Products, explains how one of the country’s leading suppliers of packaging to the food industry is adapting its sourcing strategies to the new normal. Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock host.

Every company, large and small, was impacted by the events of the last two years. The best companies are taking the lessons learned and adapting their supply chain strategies to a post-pandemic world.

Put Sunoco Products, a leading supplier of paper tube packaging for products like potato chips and crescent rolls, in that category. On this episode of The Rebound, Skyler Covington, division supply chain manager for Sonoco Products’ rigid paper container packaging, discusses strategies his team has devised to break down silos and collaborate internally, and get visibility into the supply base beyond the Tier 1. You won’t want to miss this episode of The Rebound if your organization is ready to transform its planning and procurement strategies.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.



