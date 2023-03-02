Learn about Digital SCOR on The Rebound Podcast

On this episode of The Rebound, Peter Bolstorff, Executive Vice President for Innovation and Business Intelligence at the Association for Supply Chain Management, discusses the SCOR Digital Standard unveiled at last year’s ASCM Connect. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editor Bob Trebilcock host.

Supply chains are in the midst of a digital revolution. Increasingly, we see innovation as an emerging core competency, with teams devoted to uncovering the technologies that will take their supply chains into the future. As the revolution unfolds, we’re discovering that traditional relationships and linear supply chains are no longer enough. Instead, new digital technologies and capabilities call for a new strategy. That calls for new capabilities to the SCOR model that has served industry well of the years.

On this episode of The Rebound, Peter Bolstorff, discusses digital transformation and ASCM’s SCOR Digital Standard, designed to take both SCOR and supply chains into the digital future. You don’t want to miss this episode.



