MMH    Topics     Blogs

Learn about Digital SCOR on The Rebound Podcast

On this episode, ASCM’s Peter Bolstorff discusses the SCOR capabilities that enable digital transformation

By

Latest Material Handling News

Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
More Blogs

On this episode of The Rebound, Peter Bolstorff, Executive Vice President for Innovation and Business Intelligence at the Association for Supply Chain Management, discusses the SCOR Digital Standard unveiled at last year’s ASCM Connect. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editor Bob Trebilcock host.

Supply chains are in the midst of a digital revolution. Increasingly, we see innovation as an emerging core competency, with teams devoted to uncovering the technologies that will take their supply chains into the future. As the revolution unfolds, we’re discovering that traditional relationships and linear supply chains are no longer enough. Instead, new digital technologies and capabilities call for a new strategy. That calls for new capabilities to the SCOR model that has served industry well of the years.

On this episode of The Rebound, Peter Bolstorff, discusses digital transformation and ASCM’s SCOR Digital Standard, designed to take both SCOR and supply chains into the digital future. You don’t want to miss this episode.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to learn more about the SCOR Digital Standard. And click here and here to listen to other episodes about digital transformation from ASCM.


Article Topics

Blogs
ASCM
Digital Transformation
Peter Bolstorff
SCOR
The Rebound Podcast
   All topics

The Rebound Podcast News & Resources

Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
Learn about Digital SCOR on The Rebound Podcast
Co-opetition on The Rebound Podcast
Say so long to 2022 on The Rebound
Are your sourcing strategies ready for what comes next on The Rebound Podcast
The Rebound Podcast: SCORE, or Petrobras Transformation Journey
More The Rebound Podcast

Latest in Materials Handling

Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
Ergonomics as a retention factor
The beauty of integrated pack and ship
60 Seconds with Brian Feehan, President of Industrial Truck Association (ITA)
Colgate-Palmolive deploys decision intelligence as part of its digital transformation
Robotic picking market worth $6.8 billion by 2030, up from $236 million last year
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources