Attabotics, which offers a 3D robotics solution, secures $71.7 million in additional funding

Attabotics, which offers a 3D robotics automated storage and fulfillment solution, today announced it has raised $71.7 million in Series C-1 funding led by Export Development Canada (EDC) with participation from Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers’) through Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG).

The round brings Attabotics’ total funding to $165.1M USD to date and will be used to further accelerate the commercialization of its 3D robotics warehousing solution in the wake of growing post-COVID-19 demand.

Attabotics automated fulfillment system condenses a typical warehouse by creating a single, vertical storage structure. Inside the structure, robotic shuttles known as Attabots move in three-dimensional space to pick goods that are presented to workers at the workstation on the outside perimeter. Attabotics adds that its solution approach can reduce warehouse space needs by up to 85%, allowing for placement of warehouses closer to cities for faster delivery times.

“Our vision from day one has been revolutionizing the current supply chain system by offering retailers a fast, sustainable and ultramodern model to fulfill customer needs,” said Scott Gravelle, Founder and CEO of Attabotics. “Creating the software and hardware needed to solve the global supply chain problem is a massive undertaking but this new funding, along with the support from our investors and team, will allow us to scale our technology and double down on our commitment to implementing the most advanced fulfillment technology on the market.”

“It has been a privilege building a strategic relationship with Attabotics. They are a forward-thinking company developing innovative technologies to address global supply chain challenges for modern commerce while reducing trade’s environmental footprint,’’ said Guillermo Freire, Senior Vice President Mid-Market Group, EDC. “EDC is here to accelerate the international growth of mid-market companies like Attabotics. As a strategic partner, we can not only support with our financial solutions, but can also help fast-forward their growth by leveraging our international networks to support advancements into new markets and to develop new customer relationships around the world.’’


