MMH    Topics     News    PPMI

EXPO PACK México reunites the industry in person

Opening this week in Mexico City, EXPO PACK México 2022 convenes nearly 700 exhibiting companies with packaging and processing professionals from over 40 vertical markets across 18,000 net square meters of exhibit space.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
More News

EXPO PACK México 2022 (June 14-17; Expo Santa Fe, Mexico City), the largest exhibition of its kind in Latin America, returns to México for the first time in four years and opens its doors tomorrow. The four-day exhibition will showcase the latest packaging and processing technologies, innovative sustainable solutions, and a cutting-edge educational program, according to show producer, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

This biennial event convenes nearly 700 exhibiting companies with packaging and processing professionals from over 40 vertical markets across 18,000 net square meters of exhibit space. More than 150 PMMI members will exhibit at the event in addition to global representation from pavilions from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore and interact with a wide variety of machines, materials, and other goods and services to find solutions to today’s challenges.

“We are excited to welcome the industry together for the first time in four years,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “Now more than ever, it is critical for Latin American companies to keep up with the new innovations in our industry, and with 700 exhibiting companies, there is no better place to do it than here at EXPO PACK México.”

According to AMEE, the Mexican Packaging Association, production across all vertical industries grew as consumer products became more important during the pandemic. Food and services grew at 50%, followed by the personal care and household products sector at 15% respectively, and pharmaceuticals grew by 10%. The packaging industry has had to transform and evolve to keep pace with changing consumer demands with packaging production increasing 4% since 2020.


Article Topics

News
EXPO PACK México
Packaging
PPMI
   All topics

PPMI News & Resources

ORBIS Corporation’s Alison Zitzke named 2022 PMMI On the Rise award winner
EXPO PACK México reunites the industry in person
PMMI membership continues to grow
PMMI announces its 2022 Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Commission
Longtime president of PMMI Media Group, Joe Angel, to take on new expanded role with PMMI
Exhibit sales trending up for PACK EXPO East 2022, March 21-23

Latest in Materials Handling

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources