EXPO PACK México reunites the industry in person

EXPO PACK México 2022 (June 14-17; Expo Santa Fe, Mexico City), the largest exhibition of its kind in Latin America, returns to México for the first time in four years and opens its doors tomorrow. The four-day exhibition will showcase the latest packaging and processing technologies, innovative sustainable solutions, and a cutting-edge educational program, according to show producer, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

This biennial event convenes nearly 700 exhibiting companies with packaging and processing professionals from over 40 vertical markets across 18,000 net square meters of exhibit space. More than 150 PMMI members will exhibit at the event in addition to global representation from pavilions from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore and interact with a wide variety of machines, materials, and other goods and services to find solutions to today’s challenges.

“We are excited to welcome the industry together for the first time in four years,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “Now more than ever, it is critical for Latin American companies to keep up with the new innovations in our industry, and with 700 exhibiting companies, there is no better place to do it than here at EXPO PACK México.”

According to AMEE, the Mexican Packaging Association, production across all vertical industries grew as consumer products became more important during the pandemic. Food and services grew at 50%, followed by the personal care and household products sector at 15% respectively, and pharmaceuticals grew by 10%. The packaging industry has had to transform and evolve to keep pace with changing consumer demands with packaging production increasing 4% since 2020.



