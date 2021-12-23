From supply chain re-design to resilience. 5 Questions For Lynn Torrel on The Rebound Podcast

On this episode of The Rebound, Lynn Torrel, chief procurement and supply chain officer at Flex, discusses digital transformation, supply chain re-design and resilience at one of the world’s largest contract manufacturers. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

Supply chains are under pressure like never before and contract manufacturers are in the middle of it all. Depending on the customer, they might be responsible for everything from product design to sourcing to manufacturing and final mile delivery. And, they sit between their customer’s supplier, the customer and the customer’s customer, meeting the service and operating requirements of them all. As one of the leaders in that space, Flex was early to the table on digital transformation, and continues to focus on the design of its supply chain, resilience and agility and supplier trust.

On this episode of The Rebound, Lynn Torrel, chief procurement and supply chain officer at Flex, takes five questions about what comes next for the supply chain at Flex. You don’t want to miss this episode.

