Millwood adds second pallet repair operation in New Jersey

New pallet repair facility marks 37 locations nationwide

By

Millwood, Inc. has added a second New Jersey-based pallet repair location in Barrington, N.J., the company announced today. The new location is about an hour southwest of its pallet repair location in South River, NJ and is Millwood’s 37th location nationwide.

“The opportunity to expand in New Jersey allows us to grow the Millwood family and have a further impact on the new communities we serve,” said EVP Operations Brad Arnold.

This new location, which is about 60,000 square feet, will allow Millwood to service customers in the greater Philadelphia region and add nearly 50 new team members to the Millwood family. An estimated 50,000 pallets, or 100 truckloads in and out, per week will be repaired at this new location, Millwood added.


