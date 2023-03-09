MMH    Topics 

Millwood, Inc. hires new chief financial officer

Bruce Krarup to assume role, responsibilities

Millwood, Inc. announced today that it has filled the position of chief financial officer (CFO) effective February 27. Millwood is a leading provider of pallets, unit load technology, custom-engineered material handling solutions and erosion control products, as well as services for tracking, retrieval, reuse, recycling and removal of packaging products across the continental United States.

Mr. Bruce Krarup, of Howland, OH, brings 22 years of experience in finance and accounting to the role. Prior to joining Millwood, Mr. Krarup served as the CFO of Nelson Labs, a division of Sotera Health, where he was responsible for overseeing the financial operations of the company and helping to drive growth and profitability. Prior to that, he spent six years at Cardinal Health and 13 years at General Electric.

“I am thrilled to be part of a trusted company that leads with servicing others in all they do. Our great team members take value and pride in providing our customers with best in-class service,” Krarup said. “I look forward to supporting the continued growth of this great organization while striving to live the values every day.”

As CFO of Millwood, Mr. Krarup will be responsible for managing the company’s financial strategy, overseeing financial operations and ensuring that financial goals are met. This includes financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting and managing the company’s financial relationships with lenders.

Mr. Krarup holds a BS in Finance from Bowling Green State University and is in the process of completing his master’s degree in accounting from Ohio University. He is an active member of St. Thomas the Apostle church in Vienna, OH and the Financial Executives Networking Group. Mr. Krarup also has a passion for supporting the development of recent graduates and young finance and accounting professionals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bruce to our family as our new CFO,” said Millwood Co-Presidents and Partners Chip Trebilcock and Steve Miller. “His strong alignment with our values and culture and passion for people make him the ideal candidate to lead our financial operations as we continue to grow and expand our business.”

Mr. Krarup will replace Tom Paskert who will be resuming his role as Senior Financial Advisor to Millwood. Mr. Paskert served as Millwood’s CFO and was a member of the executive team for 15 years prior to assuming interim CFO duties in July 2022. Paskert helped spearhead significant profitable growth through organic sales expansion, opportunistic acquisitions, operational and financial efficiencies and short and long term planning and execution during his tenure.

“I’ve had the pleasure to work with and serve so many great Millwood team members over the years, and I look forward to returning to my previous role as a senior advisor for this great company,” Paskert said.


Millwood, Inc. hires new chief financial officer
