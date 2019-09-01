MMH    Topics     Equipment    Columns

New mezzanine provides unexpected benefits

Utilizing overhead space enables facility consolidation as well as operational efficiencies.

By

Ferguson Supply and Box is a complete packaging solutions provider based in Charlotte, N.C. The company has spent more than 50 years as a leading manufacturer and distributor of custom and stock corrugated boxes, containers, displays, bags, packaging supplies and foam products. After installing a mezzanine, the company was able to consolidate two facilities into one.

Ferguson’s unique in-house structure and graphic design team allow the company to take a packaging concept from an idea to the retail shelf or safely into the customers’ hands. Originally, the company’s operations were divided between two locations totaling 212,000 square feet. However, after rethinking their processes, organizational methods and material flow, they elected to consolidate into one 185,000-square-foot facility. With increasing business and a 27,000-square-foot reduction in space, it was evident that Ferguson would need to implement solutions that maximized efficiency and organization.

The company found the most economically advantageous route was to use the existing overhead space in Ferguson’s new facility. A new mezzanine (Wildeck), strategically located near the manufacturing area, provides the additional square footage necessary for continued operations. However, the company did not foresee all the additional benefits their new work platform would provide.

Ultimately used as the location for tool and material storage, the company’s new mezzanine functions as a centralized location for accessing the equipment necessary for production. This new level of organization drastically cut down on the amount of time employees spent looking for tools and equipment. Having all the tools in one central location also made it easier for production to quickly switch between dif-ferent orders. Additionally, it did not take long for management to notice a drastic reduction in the amount of missing and damaged tools being replaced.

The mezzanine also proved to be a safe storage space for some of the printing company’s more delicate equipment. Repair costs and time spent waiting for replacement parts to arrive began to dramatically decline following the integration of the mezzanine. In the end, the company’s overall opera-tional efficiency increased as a direct result of their mezzanine investment.

In reviewing the benefits that Ferguson obtained as a result of their mezzanine, Ferguson’s plant superintendent says: “The mezzanine has provided our new facility with the space and efficiency we need to accomplish our goals. We are able to have our dies and materials readily available for use on our equipment. As a result, we’re able to maximize our efficiency in an organized fashion, and that greatly adds to our bottom line.”


Article Topics

Columns
Magazine Archive
Other
Productivity Solution
Equipment
Shipping Pallets
Pallets
   All topics

Columns News & Resources

Protective packaging roundup
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Troy Donnelly, Senior VP of Sales, Marketing, and Application, DMW&H
When Just-in-Time Just Doesn’t Work
Recycling coastline plastic into premium reusable packaging
Fresh food, anyone? RPCs protect in the supply chain
Why Isn’t Your Loading Dock Connected to Your Supply Chain?
How Long-Range Warehouse Labels and Signs Boost Operational Efficiency
More Columns

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources