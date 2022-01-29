Party City is creating the digital store of the future: The Rebound Podcast

On this episode of The Rebound, David Levitt, vice president of information technology for Party City Party, discusses the trends and technologies transforming the retail supply chain. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock host.

Party City, one of the largest retailers of party-related products and services, likes to say that it’s in the memory creation business. The retailer stocks thousands of SKUs for every occasion, serves multiple sales channels from e-fulfillment to wholesale distribution, and manages products for more than two dozen “holidays.”

It’s a tall order. On this episode of The Rebound, David Levitt, Party City’s vice president of information technology, discusses the trends impacting multi-channel retailers, how delivering a customer experience is now job one and the enabling technologies that are transforming Party City’s supply chain and the digital experience.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.



