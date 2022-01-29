MMH    Topics     Blogs

Party City is creating the digital store of the future: The Rebound Podcast

David Levitt, Party City's VP of information technology, discusses the company's digital transformation.

By

Latest Material Handling News

What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
More Blogs

On this episode of The Rebound, David Levitt, vice president of information technology for Party City Party, discusses the trends and technologies transforming the retail supply chain. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock host.

Party City, one of the largest retailers of party-related products and services, likes to say that it’s in the memory creation business. The retailer stocks thousands of SKUs for every occasion, serves multiple sales channels from e-fulfillment to wholesale distribution, and manages products for more than two dozen “holidays.”

It’s a tall order. On this episode of The Rebound, David Levitt, Party City’s vice president of information technology, discusses the trends impacting multi-channel retailers, how delivering a customer experience is now job one and the enabling technologies that are transforming Party City’s supply chain and the digital experience.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.


Article Topics

Blogs
David Levitt
E-fulfillment
NextGen Technology'
Omni-Channel Fulfillment
Party City
Retail
The Rebound Podcast
   All topics

The Rebound Podcast News & Resources

Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
Learn about Digital SCOR on The Rebound Podcast
Co-opetition on The Rebound Podcast
Say so long to 2022 on The Rebound
Are your sourcing strategies ready for what comes next on The Rebound Podcast
The Rebound Podcast: SCORE, or Petrobras Transformation Journey
More The Rebound Podcast

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources