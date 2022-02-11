The 10 supply chain trends to watch in 2022 on The Rebound Podcast

These are both exciting and challenging times for supply chain professionals. As such, those responding to ASCM’s survey of the top supply chain trends to watch in 2022 have a lot on their minds – everything from advanced automation and analytics (the number 1 trend to watch) to AI and Machine Learning (the number 10 trend to watch).

On this episode of The Rebound, hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock invited two experienced supply chain leaders to discuss the top ten trends.

Listen in as Amy Augustine, senior director of network supply chain at U.S. Cellular, and Adam James, vice president for North America surface transportation at C.H. Robinson, share their thoughts on the list as well as examples of how their organizations are coping with the supply chain challenges and opportunities confronting their organizations.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

And, if you haven’t listened to it already, be sure to listen to our year end episode on the top trends of 2021.



