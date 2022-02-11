MMH    Topics     Podcast

The 10 supply chain trends to watch in 2022 on The Rebound Podcast

With the start of a new year, we asked two supply chain leaders how they’re organizations are responding to the ten supply chain trends that are top of mind of ASCM members.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Talking Materials Handling: Leadership for Engineers
Talking Materials Handling: The state of robotics
Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
Best Practices for Safe and Efficient Dock Operations
Efficient Docks Create Efficient Warehouse Operations
More Podcast

These are both exciting and challenging times for supply chain professionals. As such, those responding to ASCM’s survey of the top supply chain trends to watch in 2022 have a lot on their minds – everything from advanced automation and analytics (the number 1 trend to watch) to AI and Machine Learning (the number 10 trend to watch).

On this episode of The Rebound, hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock invited two experienced supply chain leaders to discuss the top ten trends.

Listen in as Amy Augustine, senior director of network supply chain at U.S. Cellular, and Adam James, vice president for North America surface transportation at C.H. Robinson, share their thoughts on the list as well as examples of how their organizations are coping with the supply chain challenges and opportunities confronting their organizations. 

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

And, if you haven’t listened to it already, be sure to listen to our year end episode on the top trends of 2021.


Article Topics

Media
Podcast
Adam James
Amy Augustine
C.H. Robinson
Supply Chain Management
The Rebound Podcast
U.S. Cellular
   All topics

The Rebound Podcast News & Resources

Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
Learn about Digital SCOR on The Rebound Podcast
Co-opetition on The Rebound Podcast
Say so long to 2022 on The Rebound
Are your sourcing strategies ready for what comes next on The Rebound Podcast
The Rebound Podcast: SCORE, or Petrobras Transformation Journey
More The Rebound Podcast

Latest in Materials Handling

Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
Toyota Material Handling celebrates the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
Depalletizing and palletizing gain in flexibility
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources