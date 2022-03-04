On this episode of Talking Supply Chain Podcast: The state of logistics

MMH    Topics     News    Blogs    Talking Supply Chain Podcast

On this episode, Anshu Prasad, founder of Leaf Logistics, discusses the state of logistics and logistics software. SCMR's Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock hosts.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Leaf Logistics' Anshu Prasad discusses the state of logistics.
On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Leaf Logistics’ Anshu Prasad discusses the state of logistics.

Between bottlenecks at the docks, a shortage of trucks and truck drivers and rising transportation costs across all modes, logistics has been in the news like never before. That could be one reason we’re also seeing an unprecedented level of venture capital investment in the space.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Anshu Prasad discusses the state of logistics across all modes, as well as what’s happening in the logistics startup world. Prasad brings a unique view to the topic, as a former Big Data specialist with a focus on transportation at Kearney and as the co-founder of Leaf Logistics, a startup focused on optimizing full truckload shipments on dedicated, or contract, shipments.

You can click here to read an interview with Prasad on SCMR.com.


About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
