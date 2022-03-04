On this episode of Talking Supply Chain Podcast: The state of logistics

Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.

Between bottlenecks at the docks, a shortage of trucks and truck drivers and rising transportation costs across all modes, logistics has been in the news like never before. That could be one reason we’re also seeing an unprecedented level of venture capital investment in the space.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Anshu Prasad discusses the state of logistics across all modes, as well as what’s happening in the logistics startup world. Prasad brings a unique view to the topic, as a former Big Data specialist with a focus on transportation at Kearney and as the co-founder of Leaf Logistics, a startup focused on optimizing full truckload shipments on dedicated, or contract, shipments.

You can click here to read an interview with Prasad on SCMR.com.




