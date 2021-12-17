MMH    Topics     Blogs    Talking Supply Chain Podcast

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: How To Become A Supply Chain Rock Star

On this episode, Stanley Fawcett and Michael Knemeyer share what supply chain managers can learn from rock’s best-known drummers. SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock hosts.

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.

Rock and roll drummers, like supply chain managers, are usually the unheralded members of the band. Lead singers and guitar players steal the spotlight, sort of like sales. At the same time, the best drummers set the mood, and keep the time. They’re the foundation of a great band – just try to imagine the Beatles without Ringo.

The best supply chain managers may not be in the spotlight, and supply chain rarely came to the attention of the C-Suite unless something went wrong. But, if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that supply chain is the foundation of a great organization. Without it, product doesn’t get made or delivered and shelves stay empty.

On this episode, Fawcett and Knemeyer recall some of the great rock and roll drummers, and tell us what supply chain managers can learn from the likes of Dave Grohl and Mick Fleetwood.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

You can click here to read more on this topic on SCMR.com from Knemeyer, Fawcett and their co-authors.

And, click here to listen to another podcast on supply chain management with Fawcett and Knemeyer.


Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
