Talking Supply Chain Podcast: How To Become A Supply Chain Rock Star

Rock and roll drummers, like supply chain managers, are usually the unheralded members of the band. Lead singers and guitar players steal the spotlight, sort of like sales. At the same time, the best drummers set the mood, and keep the time. They’re the foundation of a great band – just try to imagine the Beatles without Ringo.

The best supply chain managers may not be in the spotlight, and supply chain rarely came to the attention of the C-Suite unless something went wrong. But, if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that supply chain is the foundation of a great organization. Without it, product doesn’t get made or delivered and shelves stay empty.

On this episode, Fawcett and Knemeyer recall some of the great rock and roll drummers, and tell us what supply chain managers can learn from the likes of Dave Grohl and Mick Fleetwood.

