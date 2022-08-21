MMH    Topics     Blogs

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Is sustainability sustainable?

On this episode, Mike Knemeyer and Stan Fawcett discuss ESG and its impact on supply chains. SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock hosts.

Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.

In The Graduate, Dustin Hoffman is offered a one-word piece of business advice following his graduation from college: Plastics. If that movie were being made today, with our hero a supply chain management graduate, the one-word piece of advice might be: Sustainability.

Coming out of the pandemic, sustainability and the broader ESG umbrella are top of mind at many organizations. And when it comes to sustainability, that is falling squarely on supply chain managers who oversee manufacturing, distribution and transportation operations.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock talks to frequent contributors Stan Fawcett and Mike Knemeyer about the impact of sustainability on supply chains, what they believe is behind this new energy and their advice to supply chain managers tasked with addressing sustainability in their processes.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

And be sure to read their article on the subject, Sustainability as Strategy: Caught in the Luxury Trap, on SCMR.com.


Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
