Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Is sustainability sustainable?

Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.

In The Graduate, Dustin Hoffman is offered a one-word piece of business advice following his graduation from college: Plastics. If that movie were being made today, with our hero a supply chain management graduate, the one-word piece of advice might be: Sustainability.

Coming out of the pandemic, sustainability and the broader ESG umbrella are top of mind at many organizations. And when it comes to sustainability, that is falling squarely on supply chain managers who oversee manufacturing, distribution and transportation operations.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock talks to frequent contributors Stan Fawcett and Mike Knemeyer about the impact of sustainability on supply chains, what they believe is behind this new energy and their advice to supply chain managers tasked with addressing sustainability in their processes.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

And be sure to read their article on the subject, Sustainability as Strategy: Caught in the Luxury Trap, on SCMR.com.



